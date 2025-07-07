Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that the country's supreme leader believed U.S. investors can come to Iran.

"In a conversation we had with the Supreme Leader, he believed that American investors can come to Iran and there are no obstacles to their activities... Unfortunately, it is Israel that does not allow peace in the region," Pezeshkian said in a post on X, several weeks after an air war between Israel and Iran.

