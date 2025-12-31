AMMAN — Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) Sachir Ajlouni said the Group continues to play a central role as the government’s investment arm in attracting high-quality investments to free zones and development zones across the Kingdom.

Ajlouni described 2026 as a milestone year, noting that the Group has adopted a modern investment approach that balances economic feasibility with developmental impact, adding that the focus is on projects that create job opportunities, support tourism growth and strengthen Jordan’s position as a regional investment destination.

He noted that the coming phase will witness the launch of several strategic projects, alongside others that have already moved from the agreement-signing stage to implementation, according to a JFDZ statement.

Director General of Free Zones Abdul Hamid Gharaibeh said performance indicators for the period from January 1 to October 31, compared with the same period in 2024, demonstrate the sector’s resilience despite regional and global economic challenges.

He noted that total trade volume in the free zones reached approximately JD5 billion by December 1, 2025, marking a 17 per cent increase year-on-year. Total exports rose to around JD2.6 billion, recording a growth rate of 15 per cent.

Domestic exports increased by 12 per cent, while international exports rose by 18 per cent, reflecting improved competitiveness of Jordanian products and growing confidence in the free zone investment environment, Gharaibeh said.

Free zone revenues climbed by 9 per cent to about JD26 million, underscoring the efficiency of operational and administrative policies and the sustainability of economic activity within the zones.

The number of investment agreements reached 2,686, up 3 per cent, including growth at the Airport Free Zone, indicating continued investor interest despite geopolitical pressures in the region.

Gharaibeh also pointed to an 18 per cent increase in the value of internationally exported goods, accompanied by higher export volumes, reflecting improvements in logistics efficiency and supply chain performance.

The Zarqa Free Zone’s vehicle sector emerged as one of the strongest performers, with incoming and outgoing vehicle volumes rising by more than 50 per cent. Growth was particularly notable in electric and hybrid vehicles, in line with global clean-energy trends, he said.

"China, South Korea, the US, Japan and Germany topped the list of vehicle-supplying countries, while Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were among the leading export destinations under the transit system, highlighting Jordan’s role as a regional hub for trade and re-export.

The Group also reported accelerated investment activity in the Dead Sea Development Zone, driven by growing confidence among local and regional investors.

It signed a JD1.5 million investment contract to establish a fully equipped public beach featuring six luxury chalets, two restaurants, an oriental handicrafts bazaar and swimming pools, covering eight dunums in addition to the beachfront. The project is expected to generate 30 direct job opportunities, the statement read.

An additional JD3 million beach project comprising 18 chalets, expected to create around 150 jobs, is in the final stages of agreement.

In the tourism and entertainment sector, the Group signed an agreement with a subsidiary of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development to establish a multi-use motorsports, adventure sports and drone racing circuit. The project spans 133 dunums, has an investment value of JD1 million and will create 50 jobs.

An integrated tourism project featuring 21 chalets, a restaurant, a panoramic swimming pool and a large events theatre is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2026. The JD3 million project is expected to create around 80 jobs.

A four-star hotel project is also expected to open in the final quarter of 2026. The Saudi-funded development, valued at JD30 million, will include 100 hotel rooms and 60 villa-style chalets and is expected to create between 200 and 250 jobs, the statement read.

Amman Tourist Beach has been reopened following a government decision assigning the Group responsibility for its management and operation. The beach spans around 240 dunums and can accommodate more than 4,500 visitors at a time, offering family-oriented facilities, modern services and shaded seating areas.

Meanwhile, the Ajloun Development Zone continues to serve as a model for integrating tourism with sustainable development. The Ajloun Cable Car has received more than one million visitors since its launch, contributing to a shift in tourism dynamics in northern Jordan.

Work has also begun on the Ajloun National Park project, which spans about 700 dunums and will be developed in phases. The project will offer between 15 and 20 investment opportunities and is expected to create more than 200 direct job opportunities, in addition to hundreds of indirect jobs during construction and operation.

