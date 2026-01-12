ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways carried 22.4 million passengers in 2025, an increase of 21 percent year-on-year and the highest annual total in the airline’s history, underpinned by sustained demand and disciplined capacity growth across its expanding global network.

Passenger load factor for the full year reached 88.3 percent, up two percentage points compared with 2024, reflecting strong commercial performance throughout the year.

The airline closed the year on a high note, carrying 2.2 million passengers in December, up 28 percent compared with the same month in 2024.

Passenger load factor for the month reached 87.6 percent, maintaining consistently high utilisation during the peak end-of-year travel period.

At year-end, Etihad’s operating fleet stood at 127 aircraft, following the addition of 29 aircraft during 2025 – the largest single-year fleet expansion in the airline’s history.

This growth included the introduction of the Airbus A321LR, extending Etihad’s premium cabin product to a wider range of short- and medium-haul destinations and supporting continued network expansion.

Etihad’s growth in 2025 accounted for approximately half of total passenger growth in the UAE, based on reported projected airline traffic growth across the country, reflecting the airline’s central role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s tourism and economic ambitions.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "2025 was a year of strong growth for Etihad. We carried more than 22 million passengers - the highest annual total in our history – while improving our service, product and customer satisfaction across the year.

Closing the year with a record December reflects the confidence our customers place in our product and service. With the largest fleet in Etihad’s history, of 127 aircraft, Etihad is better positioned than ever to welcome more visitors to Abu Dhabi and deliver extraordinary travel experiences for our guests across a rapidly expanding network.”