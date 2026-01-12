On the occasion of the glorious sixth anniversary of His Majesty the Sultan's Accession Day on the eleventh of January, and driven by His Majesty's enduring dedication to harnessing all means for the prosperity and well-being of his cherished people, His Majesty has graciously issued his Royal directives to support key social and economic sectors that address the essential living requirements of citizens.

First: Allocating RO 50 million for projects with economic and investment returns that generate job opportunities for citizens. This will be achieved by increasing the funding for the Governorates Development Program under the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030) from RO 220 million to RO 270 million.

Second: Extending financial support to over 73,000 school students across both academic semesters. This support is designated for students whose families are enrolled in the Family Support System under the Royal Oman Police National Records System and will be delivered by doubling the Childhood Benefit disbursed from the Social Protection Fund.

Third: Amending the provisions of certain social protection benefits to support the lowest-income families. As a result, the number of families benefiting from the Family Income Support scheme will increase to more than 57,000 families. The total number of beneficiaries of social protection benefits in 2026 is expected to reach approximately 1.6 million, with the relevant authorities to announce the details in due course.

Fourth: Accelerating the implementation of the approved employment programme for jobseekers in 2026, which provides 60,000 job opportunities, including 10,000 positions in the civilian and military government sectors and 50,000 opportunities in government companies and private sector institutions.

Fifth: Allocating RO 100 million to support the social housing programme for the years 2026 and 2027.

Sixth: Extending the payment period for the Job Security Allowance to one year from the current six months. This applies to all eligible insured persons whose total entitlement period does not exceed one full year, in accordance with the details to be announced by the relevant authorities.

