Congratulations were also extended to ministries and government entities that won the Government Excellence Award in its second edition. The Cabinet praised their outstanding institutional performance and the award’s role in elevating the quality of public services since its launch.

The Cabinet approved a draft decision amending certain provisions of Decision No. 36 of 2014 establishing the National Committee for the Customs Clearance System and Trade Facilitation Across Borders (Single Window). Prepared by the Ministry of Finance in coordination with the General Authority of Customs, the amendments aim to strengthen the committee’s role and enable it to perform its tasks according to the highest performance standards.

The Cabinet also approved several draft international agreements, including an arrangement with the United Nations concerning the organisation of the World Investment Forum 2026 in Doha.

It also endorsed draft agreements with the governments of Tanzania and Namibia on the elimination of double taxation with respect to income taxes and the prevention of tax avoidance and evasion.

The meeting concluded with a review of four reports and the adoption of appropriate measures.

These included the annual report on the work of the state affairs sector for 2025; the annual report on the activities of Qatar Development Bank for 2025; and reports and protocols on the outcomes of hosting the third session of the Qatari-Turkmen Joint Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation and the fourth session of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee between Qatar and Azerbaijan, both held in Doha in November 2025.

