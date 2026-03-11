Dr Al Ansari warned that the attacks have had repercussions for both the Qatari and global economies.

As a precautionary measure, Qatar temporarily halted production at some facilities – an unprecedented move in the country’s history — while technical authorities assess conditions for resuming operations.

He cautioned that targeting energy facilities, shipping routes, and maritime navigation could have far-reaching consequences for global markets. Attacks on desalination plants, water reservoirs, food supplies, and pharmaceutical facilities, he added, could pose severe humanitarian risks to people in the region and beyond.

Dr Al Ansari stressed that targeting shipping lanes and maritime straits in the Arabian Gulf, including routes used for transporting oil, food, and medicine, is unacceptable and threatens regional and international security.

He confirmed that Qatar continues to maintain close coordination with partners, including the United States, emphasising that strategic defense partnerships remain a key pillar of regional security and deterrence.

He noted that Qatari officials are in almost daily contact with US counterparts, while decisions on defence strategies and protection of facilities are made based on current developments on the ground.

Dr Al Ansari reiterated that Qatar’s sovereignty is non-negotiable, and that decisions regarding diplomatic relations or hosting international partners remain solely the prerogative of the Qatari state.

He added that Qatar has received more than 57 calls from international leaders and ministers in recent days expressing solidarity and discussing ways to address the ongoing escalation.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

