Muscat – Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) on Tuesday affirmed that all investment, operational and production activities within the country’s special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities are proceeding normally, supported by stable supply chains and logistics services.

The confirmation came during a virtual meeting chaired by H E Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of OPAZ, with operating companies, factories, investors and chief executives in the sultanate’s zones supervised by the Authority. The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Hassan Al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of OPAZ.

H E Al Yousef emphasised that OPAZ and all the zones under its supervision continue to provide a safe and reliable investment environment for investors and international companies.

He highlighted the Authority’s full commitment to facilitating business operations, supporting the growth of international investments and ensuring business continuity, steady energy supplies and stable supply chains. He also reiterated the Authority’s commitment to maintaining smooth workflows across the zones despite the current geopolitical conditions in the region.

Al Yousef further confirmed the uninterrupted flow of supply chains and commercial activities, noting that land, maritime and air transport are operating smoothly and normally. He also reaffirmed the government’s preparedness under such circumstances and the proactive role undertaken by the Authority.

Continuous coordination is underway among relevant government entities to ensure that operations run seamlessly.

H E Al Yousef stressed OPAZ’s commitment to providing immediate support to address any operational challenges and to activating communication channels to monitor and manage supply chain movements. Direct communication lines have also been established with the administrations of the economic and free zones to resolve issues swiftly.

During the meeting, investors expressed their appreciation for the government’s efforts to stabilise the business environment. They commended the political and economic stability of the Sultanate of Oman and the Authority’s role in ensuring a safe and secure landscape for business and investment.

While some investors raised concerns about current challenges, particularly rising shipping costs, the Authority assured them that these issues would be closely studied and monitored in coordination with the relevant authorities in Oman.

Concluding the meeting, H E Yousef reaffirmed that Oman remains firmly committed to policies that promote open trade and attract foreign investment, ensuring that the country continues to serve as a reliable and secure investment hub. At the same time, OPAZ continues to develop its zones, implement new infrastructure projects, enhance regional competitiveness and actively work to attract further investments.

