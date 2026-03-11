Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), in cooperation with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Royal Oman Police, has confirmed the readiness of the road transport sector to facilitate the movement of goods from Oman’s ports to GCC countries, while also supporting the smooth flow of transit shipments across the region.

The ministry said the sector is fully prepared to enhance trade movement and improve the efficiency of supply chains by providing a range of logistical facilities and incentives aimed at accelerating transport operations and responding swiftly to market demands.

Among the key initiatives is utilisation of the Bayan system, which streamlines customs procedures and enables faster clearance of shipments through simplified and expedited processes.

Officials stressed that these measures highlight the growing importance of transit transport in facilitating the movement of goods through Oman to Gulf and regional markets. The initiatives are expected to boost cargo efficiency, enhance sustainability of supply chains and reinforce Oman’s position as a reliable logistics hub and key trade gateway in the region.

MTCIT added that the efforts will also help open new avenues for economic cooperation and expand trade links with neighbouring countries.

In addition, authorities are working to enhance coordination among ports, logistics operators and customs authorities to ensure seamless integration across different modes of transport. Continuous upgrades to road infrastructure, digital platforms and border procedures are also being implemented to reduce transit times and improve service reliability. These steps are expected to attract more regional cargo flows through Omani ports, supporting the country’s broader strategy to consolidate its role as a competitive logistics and trade centre connecting Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

On Tuesday, H E Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), said the authority and all the zones under its supervision continue to provide a safe and reliable investment environment for investors and international companies.

He highlighted OPAZ’s full commitment to facilitating business operations, supporting the growth of international investments and ensuring business continuity, steady energy supplies and stable supply chains. He also reiterated the authority’s commitment to maintaining smooth workflows across its zones despite the current geopolitical situation in the region. “Continuous coordination is underway among relevant government entities to ensure that operations run seamlessly,” he said.

