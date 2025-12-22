AMMAN — President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan Ali Murad on Saturday said that EU countries remain one of Jordan’s most important economic partners in trade, investment and the transfer of expertise and technology.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Murad said that the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah have played a key role in boosting economic and investment cooperation and expanding opportunities for partnership between Jordan and the EU.

He described Jordan–EU relations as among the most advanced and well-structured partnerships, noting that they are grounded in solid cooperation frameworks and trade agreements that have helped boost trade exchange and improve the Kingdom’s business environment.

Murad said the Jordan–EU summit scheduled for January marks an important milestone for deepening strategic dialogue and building on existing partnerships in a way that serves mutual interests and enhances economic and investment cooperation in the coming phase. He added that the summit reflects the EU’s appreciation of Jordan’s pivotal role as a source of stability and a reliable partner in the region.

He noted that economic relations between Jordan and EU member states are witnessing notable growth across several sectors, particularly industry, renewable energy, information technology and services. The European market, he added, represents a key destination for Jordanian exports due to its stability, strong demand and clear regulatory standards.

Murad said that the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Jordan and the EU at the beginning of 2025 marked a qualitative leap in bilateral relations, stressing that the agreement reflects European confidence in the Jordanian economy and supports the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve sustainable development.

He added that the EU’s announcement of a 3 billion euros financial assistance package for the 2025–2027 period, including 640 million euros in grants, 1.4 billion euros in investments and around 1 billion euros in macroeconomic support, will contribute to strengthening economic stability, stimulating investment and supporting the implementation of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Commenting on the increase in Jordan’s exports to EU countries since the start of 2025, Murad said the rise reflects the improved competitiveness of Jordanian products and greater utilisation of preferential trade agreements. He called for continued support for export-oriented sectors and further efforts to enhance their readiness to access European markets.

Jordan’s national exports to EU countries rose by 39.3 per cent during the first nine months of 2025, reaching JD436 million, compared with JD313 million in the same period of 2024. Jordan’s main exports to the EU include garments, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, chemical products and selected agricultural goods, Petra reported.

Murad said that the Economic Modernisation Vision provides a comprehensive national framework for driving economic growth, with a focus on stimulating investment, boosting exports and creating sustainable employment opportunities. He noted that the Vision aligns closely with Jordan–EU partnership priorities, particularly in the areas of the green economy, digital transformation and innovation.

He added that the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan plays a pivotal role in strengthening economic and investment ties by facilitating direct communication between business communities, organising bilateral meetings, economic forums and trade missions, and introducing European companies to investment opportunities in the Kingdom while supporting Jordanian firms seeking access to European markets.

The Chamber, Murad said, also provides technical and advisory support to investors and facilitates the transfer of European expertise and best practices in innovation, sustainability and governance, in cooperation with official institutions and the private sector, contributing to an improved business environment and the establishment of long-term Jordan–EU partnerships.

