AMMAN — Speakers at the Jordanian-Italian Business Forum affirmed that Jordan is consolidating its position as a regional hub for trade and investment, a centre for reconstruction efforts, and a strategic gateway to Arab and African markets.

The forum, held on Sunday and organised by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce in coordination with the Italian Arab Chamber of Commerce, underscored the need to deepen economic and investment ties to expand into regional and international markets.

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah said that educational cooperation between Jordan and Italy represents a strategic step toward investing in Jordan’s human capital and equipping young people with skills aligned with the modern economy and global labour market.

Mahafzah highlighted Jordan’s pool of qualified university graduates in engineering, information technology, business, design and applied sciences.

He stressed that expanding training opportunities, scholarships and international education pathways would enhance graduates’ professional readiness and regional and global competitiveness.

Chairman of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Commerce Khalil Haj Tawfiq described the forum as a practical step toward translating the historic friendship between the two countries into tangible and sustainable economic partnerships.

He said the forum serves as a direct platform to enhance communication between private-sector stakeholders and to develop joint ventures based on mutual interests and long-term vision.

Discussions focused on strengthening business networking in key sectors including industry, construction, infrastructure, education and vocational training.

Haj Tawfiq noted that Jordan’s stability and business-friendly environment position it as a strategic logistical hub for Italian companies seeking regional expansion, including potential partnerships in reconstruction projects in Syria.

He also invited Italian firms to participate in the upcoming Jordan–European Investment Conference scheduled to be held in Amman in April.

For his part, President of the Italian Arab Chamber of Commerce Pietro Paolo Rampino said the forum marks an important step toward building strong and sustainable economic partnerships between business communities in both countries.

Rampino stressed that Italian companies are increasingly interested in the Jordanian market as a launch pad to the region, citing the Kingdom’s stability and its capacity to accommodate industrial, technological and educational investments.

He highlighted the importance of developing vocational training programmes and strengthening cooperation between training institutions and economic entities to prepare a workforce capable of meeting evolving market demands.

