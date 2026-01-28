AMMAN — The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply is intensifying its efforts to expand national exports through a series of strategic initiatives and programmes, aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and its second executive programme recently launched by the government, the ministry’s spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said.

Barmawi told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the ministry is underway negotiations with Rwanda and Uzbekistan to finalise "preferential" trade agreements, expected to be concluded within the first third of this year.

He added that the ministry is also working to identify additional export markets while maximising the benefits of Jordan’s bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements.

He noted that Jordan’s total exports during the first ten months of 2025 reached JD 8.588 billion, representing a 7.7 per cent increase.

National exports accounted for JD 7.807 billion, up 7.6 per cent, while re-exports totalled JD 781 million, a rise of 9.1 per cent.

Barmawi highlighted that the ministry continued its efforts throughout 2025 to strengthen international economic partnerships and expand trade and investment cooperation, thereby supporting national exports and enhancing Jordan’s integration into regional and global markets.

He added that the ministry conducted 18 bilateral meetings with various countries to discuss ways to develop economic relations and enhance cooperation across commercial, industrial and investment sectors.

Barmawi said the ministry signed 38 agreements and memoranda of understanding with countries and international institutions, opening new avenues for economic cooperation and exchange of expertise.

He also pointed to the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, describing it as a major milestone in bilateral economic relations that enhances trade and investment opportunities.

Barmawi affirmed that the ministry is working to open new export markets in Africa and Asia, and to strengthen integrated industrial partnerships that support regional value chains and enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian industries.

He stressed that these measures are part of the ministry’s strategy to promote sustainable economic growth, broaden the export base, and attract foreign investment to the Kingdom, Petra reported.

