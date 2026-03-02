AMMAN — Natural gas supplies to the Kingdom have been disrupted due to ongoing regional developments, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said on Sunday.

Kharabsheh said the escalation had led to the suspension of gas imports from Mediterranean fields, which are used for electricity generation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The government has since activated its emergency response plan, shifting to alternative sources to ensure continuity of supply, he said, noting that these include natural gas delivered through the floating storage and regasification unit, as well as diesel and heavy fuel oil.

The minister said that the switch from natural gas to diesel is costing the National Electric Power Company around JD1.8 million per day.

Despite the additional financial burden, the minister stressed that Jordan holds sufficient strategic reserves and confirmed there are no technical obstacles affecting the stability or continuity of energy supplies.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

