AMMAN — Jordan and Syria on Monday signed an agreement to supply natural gas to Syria through Jordanian territory, in a move aimed at supporting the Syrian electricity sector and easing the country’s energy shortages.

The deal was signed in Damascus by Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Sofian Bataineh, and Deputy CEO of the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) Hashem Saleh, according to a ministry statement, in the presence of Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and his Syrian counterpart Mohammed Bashir.

Under the agreement, Jordan will provide Syria with around four million cubic metres of natural gas per day, equivalent to roughly 140 million cubic feet (mcf), supporting the stability of the electricity network of Syria and the operation of power plants.

Jordan began supplying Syria on 1 January 2026 with daily volumes ranging from 30 to 90 mcf, providing urgent assistance to reduce power outages.

The project relies on the Kingdom’s advanced energy infrastructure, including a floating regasification vessel at the Aqaba port that converts imported liquefied natural gas into gaseous form before sending it via the Arab Gas Pipeline to Damascus, compensating for Syria’s current lack of infrastructure.

Kharabsheh said the agreement underscores the role of Jordan as a regional energy hub and reflects its commitment to supporting Syria and enhancing Arab economic integration. He added that the project falls within the ongoing efforts of the Kingdom to strengthen bilateral cooperation and meet a portion of Syria’s natural gas needs, contributing to a noticeable improvement in electricity supply.

