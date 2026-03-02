AMMAN — Commercial exports (re-exports) from Zarqa totalled JD32.6 million in February, with 270 certificates of origin issued, the head of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce, Hussein Shraim, reported on Sunday.

This marks a 4.12 per cent decline from January, when re-exports amounted to around JD34 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shraim attributed the largest share of February’s exports to vehicles and related parts.

While other significant contributions to February exports came from; construction materials, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, food products, clothing and jewellery, electrical and electronic appliances, as well as home and office furniture and stationery, Petra reported.

