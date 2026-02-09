MUSCAT: The Omani–Italian Business Forum, organised on Sunday by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), explored ways to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between Oman and Italy, focusing on infrastructure, railway engineering, construction, manufacturing, energy systems and development finance.

The forum brought together Eng Hussain bin Hassan Abdulhussain, OCCI Board Member, Pierluigi D’Elia, Ambassador of Italy to Oman; and business leaders and investors from both countries at the Chamber’s headquarters in Muscat.

Eng Hussain Abdulhussain said the forum reflects the strength of bilateral relations and the shared commitment to expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation. He noted that ties between the two countries have advanced steadily in recent years, highlighted by the official visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Oman last month at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, which further reinforced economic and commercial cooperation.

Trade exchange between Oman and Italy reached around €440 million in 2025, including approximately €80 million in Omani exports and about €360 million in imports from Italy. Around 80,607 Italian visitors travelled to Oman during the year, reflecting growing tourism and cultural exchange. Italian companies continue to expand their presence in Oman across sectors such as mining, industry, real estate development, oil and gas and logistics, supported by the Italian Trade Agency office in Muscat and direct Oman Air flights to Milan and Rome.

The ambassador described the forum as an important step towards deepening partnerships and exploring new opportunities in priority sectors, noting that Italian firms view Oman as a stable and attractive investment destination supported by a clear economic vision, modern regulatory framework and strategic location as a regional logistics hub. He highlighted Italy’s expertise in railway engineering, advanced infrastructure and energy systems, which could support Oman’s major national projects.

The forum featured an “Invest in Oman” presentation outlining Oman’s investment incentives and single-window platform bringing together more than 22 public and private entities, supported by a national negotiation team and investor relations managers. It also highlighted Oman’s strategic location connecting the GCC, Asian and African markets, strong credit ratings and growing non-oil exports.

Presentations from the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology showcased investment opportunities in transport and logistics, including smart mobility initiatives, green hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, electric transport projects, biofuel use in maritime operations and shore-to-ship power supply systems to reduce emissions. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals also highlighted investment prospects in the mining sector for 2025.

On the sidelines, business delegations from both countries held bilateral meetings to explore partnerships, exchange expertise and identify opportunities for joint projects aimed at expanding economic cooperation.

