The UAE topped the list of Oman’s trading partners last year in non-oil exports, re-export activities, and merchandise imports, said a report.

The sultanate’s foreign trade performance remained resilient in 2025, with the total value of trade reaching RO40.4 billion ($104.7 billion), reported Oman News Agency.

Data published by the ONA showed that the UAE ranked first as a destination for Omani non-oil exports, receiving goods valued at more than RO 1.311 billion, marking a growth rate of 25.3%.

The UAE also accounted for 35.2% of Oman’s total re-export trade, valued at RO 724 million, reflecting a growth of 27.2%. Meanwhile, Omani merchandise imports from the UAE increased by 5.4%, exceeding RO 4.1 billion, stated the report.

Overall, Oman recorded positive performance in its non-oil foreign trade, supported by government efforts to enhance port activity and stimulate productive sectors. Non-oil exports, including chemicals, metals, and machinery, rose by 7.5% to reach RO 6.7 billion. Re-export activities surged by 20.3%, totaling RO 2.056 billion.

The latest figures underline the growing importance of non-oil exports and re-export activities in sustaining economic momentum, in line with the Sultanate’s long-term diversification strategy, it stated.

According to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, non-oil exports rose by 7.5 per cent to approximately RO 6.7 billion in 2025, compared with RO 6.2 billion in 2024.

Other prominent trading partners included Saudi Arabia, India, China, Iran, and the United Kingdom, with varying shares in export and import activities, it added.

