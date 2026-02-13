Doha: Qatar Chamber hosted a trade delegation from Tanzania, led by Afia Mwanahamisi Siggi, director of business development at the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), and Juma Ally Nzima, senior investment officer at the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA).

The delegation was received by Qatar Chamber board members Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al Ansari and Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli. During the meeting, both sides explored avenues for cooperation between the two friendly countries, focusing on commercial and investment opportunities, particularly in agriculture and food security.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdul Rahman Al Ansari emphasised that the Qatari market welcomes Tanzanian products, especially in the food sector, and expressed the chamber’s commitment to strengthening collaboration between the private sectors of both countries to enhance trade exchange.

Mohammed Al Obaidli highlighted the broad investment potential across Africa, with Tanzania standing out as a key opportunity. He noted that the trade balance currently favors Tanzania, as Qatari imports from Tanzania in 2024 exceeded QR 126 million—primarily meat products—compared to Qatari exports to Tanzania, which amounted to QR69 million.

For her part, Afia Mwanahamisi Siggi stated that the Tanzanian delegation’s visit aims to reinforce trade relations, promote Tanzanian products in Qatar, and invite Qatari investors to explore business and investment opportunities in Tanzania.

The meeting reflects a shared commitment to deepening economic ties and expanding bilateral trade and investment between Qatar and Tanzania.

