Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) said in a filing to the Muscat Securities Exchange that one of its fuel storage tanks was involved in an incident.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the impact was limited to minor physical damage. As a precautionary measure, operations at the affected site were temporarily suspended pending completion of technical inspections and safety evaluations.

The Company continues to coordinate with the relevant authorities and closely monitor the situation. Any further developments will be disclosed in accordance with the applicable regulatory disclosure requirements.

