JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's trade minister Parks ‍Tau will ‍travel to China from ​Thursday to Saturday to sign the ⁠China–Africa Economic Partnership Agreement, which will see ⁠South African exports ‌gain duty-free access to the Chinese market, Tau's office ⁠said.

South Africa is seeking to boost exports amid a tariff row with the United ⁠States, its second-largest ​bilateral trading partner after China.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed ‍a 30% tariff on South African ​exports to the U.S. in August, the highest rate in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Tau's trip to China "comes at a time when South Africa is pursuing an objective of market diversification and export growth," his office said in ⁠a statement on ‌Thursday.

Tau will also meet Chinese companies interested in investing in ‌South ⁠Africa on his visit.

