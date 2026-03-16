Wesgro has strengthened international trade links through its flagship #MadeInTheCape hosted buyers programme, bringing global procurement leaders to the province to connect with export-ready businesses.

Held in partnership with headline sponsor DHL Express and supported by Standard Bank, the initiative linked international buyers from 17 countries with more than 200 Western Cape exporters across priority sectors including manufacturing, design, film and agri-processing.

More than 400 structured meetings were hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, creating a dedicated platform for commercial discussions and deal-making.

Delivering tangible trade outcomes

Since launching in 2023, the programme has progressed from networking introductions to measurable commercial impact.

According to Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander, the initiative has already generated significant export opportunities.

“Since its inception in 2023, Made in the Cape has delivered actionable results. To date, the programme has secured 13 signed trade deals, with a projected value of R50.7m over the next five years,” she said.

Stander emphasised that sustained collaboration between the public and private sectors is critical to expanding export growth.

“Boosting trade cannot be achieved in isolation or through siloed efforts. Our partnership with DHL Express and Standard Bank demonstrates the power of public and private sector collaboration in unlocking new opportunities for Western Cape exporters.”

Rising export performance

The programme takes place against the backdrop of strong export momentum in the Western Cape.

Provincial exports have grown from R160.9bn in 2021 to R219.7bn in 2025, highlighting the province’s increasing contribution to South Africa’s export economy.

This year’s buyers travelled from markets including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Kenya, Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, the United States, Canada, Austria and the United Kingdom.

The cohort included 19 new buyers and 15 returning partners, representing sectors ranging from film production and wine importation to fresh produce, large-scale distribution and food supply.

Global companies participating in the programme included The Walt Disney Company and Reliance Retail, alongside regional distributors and specialist importers.

Export-led growth driving job creation

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Ivan Meyer said expanding export opportunities remains central to the province’s economic strategy.

“We are opening doors that connect our local businesses to global opportunities, and global buyers to the unmatched quality, creativity and reliability of Western Cape products and services,” he said.

“Export growth, investment attraction and private sector expansion are the engines of sustainable job creation in our province.”

Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth Alderman James Vos noted that access to international markets strengthens business resilience.

“Businesses that access external markets tend to grow faster and become more resilient,” he said.

“When a local manufacturer secures an export order, it strengthens an entire value chain — supporting production, logistics, packaging, compliance and distribution.”

Supporting SMEs and global market access

Speaking at a welcome event hosted at the Royal Cape Yacht Club, Herman Venter highlighted the role of small and medium enterprises in driving economic growth.

“SMEs remain the backbone of most economies around the world. When SMEs grow, local and regional economies grow, jobs are created and communities become more resilient,” he said.

Complementing the in-person programme is Wesgro’s Cape Trade Portal, a digital marketplace that connects 1,290 verified exporters, 8,399 products and services, and 761 international buyers across 80 countries.

Recently upgraded to improve functionality and user experience, the platform allows international buyers and Western Cape exporters to continue engaging long after the hosted meetings conclude — reinforcing the province’s push for sustained export-led growth.

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