TRADE relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom continue to reflect a familiar pattern, with Nigeria’s exports heavily dominated by crude oil, while imports from the UK are largely driven by refined and industrial goods.

Recent trade data from the National Bureau of Ststistics show that Nigeria’s exports to the UK are anchored on mineral fuels and oils, particularly crude oil, which remains the backbone of the country’s foreign earnings. Analysts note that hydrocarbons account for the overwhelming share of export value, underscoring Nigeria’s continued reliance on its oil sector despite ongoing diversification efforts.

Beyond crude oil, Nigeria’s export basket to the UK includes smaller but growing contributions from plastics and related manufactured products, as well as beverages and spirits. Agricultural commodities also feature in the trade mix, though in relatively modest volumes. These include oil seeds, coffee, tea, spices, cocoa, fish, seafood, and animal feed products.

While each of these agricultural exports contributes only a small fraction individually, experts say their combined value is increasingly significant and reflects gradual progress in non-oil exports.

On the import side, the UK’s exports to Nigeria are more diversified and largely industrial. Over the four quarters leading to the third quarter of 2025, refined oil emerged as the single largest category of UK exports to Nigeria, valued at approximately £1.4 billion to £1.5 billion.

This trend highlights Nigeria’s continued dependence on imported refined petroleum products, despite being one of Africa’s largest crude oil producers.

Other major UK exports to Nigeria include toilet and cleansing preparations, covering a wide range of household and personal care products. These goods have maintained steady demand in Nigeria’s growing consumer market.

Industrial inputs also feature prominently, with general industrial machinery and mechanical power generators forming a key part of imports. These products are essential for manufacturing, energy generation, and infrastructure development, indicating ongoing investment in productive sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Textile fabrics are another notable import category, supporting Nigeria’s garment and fashion industries, as well as broader commercial use.

Trade analysts say the structure of Nigeria-UK trade reflects broader economic realities, where Nigeria exports primarily raw materials while importing higher-value finished and intermediate goods.

They argue that this imbalance presents both a challenge and an opportunity. While it exposes Nigeria to external shocks tied to oil price volatility, it also highlights areas where local production capacity can be strengthened.

Experts have called for sustained policy focus on industrialisation, value addition, and export diversification to improve trade balance and reduce dependence on imports.

As bilateral trade continues to evolve, stakeholders say deepening non-oil exports and boosting domestic refining capacity will be critical to achieving a more balanced and resilient trade relationship between the two countries.

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