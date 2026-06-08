Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral defence ties by expanding existing cooperation in areas such as training, support and maintenance of common air assets. They also discussed ways to collaborate in new areas including joint manufacturing, counter-terrorism, border management and peacekeeping. Defence Ministry said that the meeting further reinforced ties by operationalising the objectives laid down in the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed by the Defence Ministers of both countries on the sidelines of Aero India 2025.

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