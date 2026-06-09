Egypt’s ready-made garments exports increased by 15% during the first four months of 2026, sustaining strong growth momentum amid rising demand from key international markets and ongoing efforts to diversify export destinations.

According to the latest report issued by the Apparel Export Council of Egypt (AEC), the sector’s exports reached approximately $1.15bn between January and April 2026, compared with $1.002bn during the same period of 2025.

April delivered the strongest monthly performance so far this year, with exports surging by 33% year-on-year to $287m, up from $216m in April 2025.

The United States remained the largest single destination for Egyptian garment exports, with shipments rising by 13% to $429m during the first four months of the year, compared with $379m in the corresponding period of 2025.

European markets further strengthened their position as the largest regional bloc importing Egyptian garments, accounting for 44.6% of total sector exports. Exports to Europe climbed 29% to $512m, compared with $398m a year earlier.

According to AEC data, Türkiye ranked as the second-largest importer of Egyptian garments, with imports valued at $135m, followed by Spain at $102m, Germany at $67m, and the Netherlands at $64m.

Exports to the United Kingdom also recorded solid growth, reaching $42m, while exports to Italy surged by 95% year-on-year to $33m during the reporting period.

Fadel Marzouk, Chairperson of the Apparel Export Council of Egypt, said the council remains committed to achieving annual export growth exceeding 22%, despite challenges arising from geopolitical tensions and their impact on the global economy.

“The strong export performance during the first four months of the year reflects the growing competitiveness of Egyptian products in international markets,” Marzouk said. “This comes amid major shifts in global supply chains and an increasing tendency among international brands to diversify sourcing destinations and rely more heavily on flexible and strategically located production hubs.”

He noted that the US market continues to be the primary engine of export growth, alongside strong expansion across European markets, particularly Spain, Germany, and Italy. Egyptian manufacturers, he said, have succeeded in improving product quality and delivery reliability, strengthening the confidence of international buyers in Egypt’s garment industry.

Marzouk added that the council is implementing a strategy aimed at opening new markets and increasing Egypt’s market share in Europe and North America, while also pursuing promising opportunities across African markets.

“The sector has significant potential to achieve even higher growth rates in the coming years, particularly with ongoing factory expansions and new investments in textiles, spinning, and ready-made garments,” he said.

The AEC chairperson stressed that sustaining the current growth trajectory will require continued export support programmes, adequate financing for manufacturers, deeper industrial integration, and greater reliance on locally produced raw materials and production inputs to increase value-added manufacturing and enhance global competitiveness.

Marzouk projected that garment exports will rise by more than $1bn this year, bringing total sector exports to around $4.4bn in 2026, which would mark the highest export level in the history of Egypt’s ready-made garments industry.

He attributed the positive performance to a comprehensive strategy implemented by the Export Council in cooperation with government entities to address challenges facing industrial development and support export growth.

According to Marzouk, the industry is on the verge of an unprecedented export expansion over the next three years, supported by new production capacities resulting from foreign direct investment inflows and expansion projects undertaken by Egyptian manufacturers.

He also highlighted the sector’s efforts to maximise existing production capacity, modernise manufacturing processes, utilise higher-quality materials, integrate environmental considerations into production, and adopt circular economy practices to ensure sustainable long-term growth.