The Saudi Industrial Export Company (SIEC) has announced the signing of a non-binding MoU with GTronics & Significa Company for the delivery and implementation of single-phase and three-phase smart electrical meters for a project in Syria.

The scope of work includes preparation of a feasibility study for forming an alliance, defining the roles of the alliance members, and identifying funding sources for a project to supply and implement single-phase and three-phase smart electrical meters in Syria.

On the financial impact, SIEC said there is no financial impact from the signing of this memorandum at present, and any financial impact will be announced at signing any future agreements or contracts.

