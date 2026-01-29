Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has announced the opening of the second phase of the Tamer Mölnlycke Care factory in Jeddah.

It is a strategic joint venture between Swedish medical device company Mölnlycke Healthcare and Saudi integrated healthcare and wellness group Tamer.

The plant, located at the Jeddah Third Industrial City, was inaugurated by Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef in the presence of senior officials.

With the completion of the key expansion work, the plant's production will grow two-fold to 500,000 per year, said Modon in a statement.

The expansion supports the growth of the medical industries sector and strengthens the kingdom’s position as an advanced industrial hub in this field, it added.

