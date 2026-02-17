UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that its industrial arm, Azizi Industries, has signed the main technological contract for a new greenfield rebar rolling mill in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad). The deal represents a decisive step in the Group's broader push into manufacturing the UAE and working with reputable local brands.

The core technology package has been awarded to global industrial leader Pomini Long Rolling Mills, a company with deep expertise in long product rolling mill engineering. Dastur Engineering International GmbH has been named Principal Consultant.

Italy-based Pomini is a premier solution provider for complete turnkey projects for long products, hot rolling mill equipments and heavy equipment fabrication and machining, while Dastur is a renowned consulting and engineering group based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The decision to build rather than buy reflects a straightforward industrial logic: Azizi is one of the UAE's largest private developers, and rebar is one of the most essential materials on any construction site.

By bringing production in-house, the Group gains direct oversight of material quality, eliminates dependence on external suppliers for a critical input, and locks in the kind of supply chain predictability that large-scale developers need but rarely have.

On the technical side, the mill, with a designed capacity of 0.6 million tons per annum, will process 150mm x 150mm x 12,000mm cast billets into high-strength quenched and tempered reinforcing bars compliant with BS 4449 steel grades.

Larger diameter bars (up to 50mm) will be finish-rolled on a central line, which consists of rolling stands arranged in roughing and intermediate/finishing groups. Smaller diameter bars down to 8mm will be processed through a high-speed finishing block on a separate lateral line, ensuring enhanced dimensional accuracy and productivity. The product range will include 8mm to 16mm diameter rebars in coil form through a spooler line, and 8mm to 50mm diameter rebars in straight lengths through the product line.

The contract was signed by Farhad Azizi, the Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies; and Ernesto Bottone, the CEO of Pomini Long Rolling Mills in the presence of Founder and Chairman Mirwais Azizi.

"This facility is about owning every link in our supply chain," stated Farhad at the signing ceremony.

"When delivering projects at the scale we operate at, the natural next step is to ensure that the most critical aspects of our projects’ development happen in an ecosystem we are in complete control of. This mill gives us that control, and partnering with Pomini ensures we are building it to the highest global standards," he added.

The Kezad location was strategically selected because of the zone’s emergence as a hub for heavy industry and manufacturing in Abu Dhabi, and Azizi's investment adds another anchor tenant with a clear operational rationale. For the UAE, the project aligns with national priorities around building domestic manufacturing capacity and reducing reliance on imported construction materials, objectives that take on added urgency as the country's infrastructure pipeline continues to expand.

