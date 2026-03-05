The Egyptian government explored ways to boost coordination with the local and foreign sector players and support the expansion of the automotive industry, according to a statement.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem, and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid held talks with car manufacturers operating in the Egyptian market to review developments in the sector.

The meeting touched upon the progress of the National Automotive Industry Development Program, which aims to identify manufacturers' needs, focusing on localizing car manufacturing.

Moreover, the discussions addressed a set of proposals to enhance the program’s flexibility and ensure it keeps pace with the rapid changes in the global automotive industry.

Hashem noted that the program contributed to encouraging exports to stimulate and enhance the competitiveness of cars manufactured in Egypt.

The minister also addressed the incentives and facilities offered to auto manufacturers via the program, which represents a guarantee for building an integrated and attractive industrial environment.

He also stressed that Egypt’s business environment is capable of attracting major international companies and leading entities in the automotive industry to invest in the local market.

The cabinet recently approved expanding the scope of the financing facilities initiative for priority industries with the launch of its second phase.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).