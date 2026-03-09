Egypt’s Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) has signed a partnership agreement with Polaris Parks to develop a new industrial complex, with investments valued at $120 million, according to a statement.

Located in the New Capital, the park will span 1.8 million square meters, with the capacity to host a wide range of manufacturers.

The project will support around 15,000 jobs upon completion.

“We hope this project will contribute to the continued growth of the New Capital and become a successful industrial community for the city and for Egypt,” Polaris Parks highlighted.

