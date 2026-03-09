Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held talks with Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk to review the initial estimates for the fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027 draft budget, as per a statement.

Madbouly reaffirmed the government's efforts to enhance services provided to citizens across all sectors, aiming to achieve the intended human development goals.

These efforts will be accomplished through a greater focus on the health and education sectors, which receive a significant portion of allocations in the planned budget.

He added that the FY2026/2027 budget will be aligned with the government's efforts to implement a balanced policy that contributes to achieving numerous desired economic objectives while maintaining fiscal discipline.

On his part, Kouchouk discussed preliminary estimates for the FY2026/2027 budget as well as the priorities and directions of medium-term fiscal policy.

The minister noted that the set priorities and directions target establishing a new partnership with the business community within the framework of joint efforts to restore confidence, improve services, and provide clarity and certainty.

He also addressed applying further tax and customs facilities and expanding the tax base without creating any new burdens that affect citizens or the business community.

Moreover, the government plans to create a balanced fiscal policy to boost growth rates and economic activity while achieving the targeted growth rates within the FY2026/2027 budget. This is in addition to stabilizing the inflation rate and cutting the budget deficit.