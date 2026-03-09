Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) Chairperson Rasha Abdel Aal said that benefiting from the simplified tax system for businesses with annual turnover of less than EGP 20m under Law No. 6 of 2025 is conditional on full compliance with both the e-invoice and e-receipt systems.

Abdel Aal explained that the simplified tax system is designed to support compliant taxpayers and streamline procedures. However, she stressed that benefiting from the regime requires meeting the requirements of modern tax systems, most notably registration and active enrolment in both the e-invoice and e-receipt platforms.

Compliance with the two systems, she added, is a key condition for maintaining access to the advantages offered by the simplified tax accounting regime.

She emphasised that compliance with the e-invoice and e-receipt systems is not merely a regulatory requirement, but a central element of the philosophy behind the regime, which aims to simplify procedures, strengthen mutual trust between taxpayers and the tax authority, and enable businesses to operate in a clearer and more stable tax environment.

Abdel Aal noted that the ETA is keen to provide all necessary technical support and awareness to help taxpayers register and enrol in the simplified tax accounting system. Support is available through several centres, including the Large Taxpayers Centre in Nasr City’s 10th District, the Digital Transformation Support Centre in Lazoghly, the Inventory and Returns Sector in Aghakhan, the Joint-Stock Companies Tax Office, the Investment Tax Office, and the administrative headquarters of the Electronic Transactions Department in Salah Salem.

Additional assistance is also available through the authority’s hotline (16395), as well as awareness seminars announced on the ETA’s official website and Facebook page.

The ETA head called on all taxpayers wishing to benefit from the simplified tax accounting regime to complete their registration and enrolment in the e-invoice and e-receipt systems as soon as possible. She warned that failure to comply with the electronic systems would result in taxpayers being excluded from the simplified tax regime for businesses with annual turnover not exceeding EGP 20m.

