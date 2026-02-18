Arab Finance: Egypt’s cabinet has reviewed a proposed package of tax facilitation measures and reforms for fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027, as part of efforts to rebuild trust with taxpayers and improve services, according to a statement.

The package was presented by Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on February 17th.

Kouchouk said the overall philosophy of the proposed reforms centers on creating new partnerships with the tax community to restore confidence and enhance services through a set of integrated incentives and facilitations.

The proposed package includes a group of measures to develop and simplify the real estate tax system.

This covers streamlining procedures for filing tax returns, raising the exemption threshold for primary residences, allowing tax write-offs, and launching an app for filing returns. It also allows, for a set period, the payment of real estate taxes without late penalties.

The reforms would also involve applying international best practices related to international taxation, Kouchouk said.

In addition, the package includes amendments to certain customs tariffs to support domestic industry, encourage investment, curb smuggling, reduce customs clearance times and lower costs.

The government also plans to expand the rollout of an electronic payroll tax system to a larger number of private sector companies.

Further reforms are proposed for the value-added tax (VAT) system, the minister said, adding that the government is also working to accelerate the approval and implementation of a second package of tax facilitation measures.