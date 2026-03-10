Arab Finance: Fintech company Basata Holding for Financial Payments has launched cash-in and cash-out services for all mobile wallets across its point-of-sale (POS) network, expanding the service beyond its previous availability for Vodafone Cash users only, as per an emailed press release.

The service allows customers to deposit and withdraw funds through Basata’s network of more than 120,000 merchant locations across Egypt, removing the need to visit specific service points and allowing transactions through nearby retailers.

The expansion comes as mobile wallet adoption continues to grow in Egypt, with more than 40 million active wallets currently in use.

By integrating all wallet providers into its network, Basata aims to simplify daily financial transactions and expand access to its services.

Through the update, Basata’s POS locations function as financial service points for mobile wallet users, enabling individuals to conduct deposits and withdrawals without relying on bank branches.

Basata offers a payment ecosystem that includes more than 3,200 services covering daily financial needs such as utility bill payments, education fees, insurance services, and buy now, pay later (BNPL) installment options.

The company has grown since 2022 following a strategic partnership with Vodafone Egypt, which acquired approximately a 10% stake in Basata.

The expansion forms part of Basata’s efforts to broaden access to digital payment services while supporting financial inclusion by connecting mobile wallets with everyday cash transactions across Egypt.