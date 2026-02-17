Arab Finance: U Consumer Finance (valU) has launched instant large-ticket financing through its app, starting from EGP 1 million, using the National ID only, according to a press release.

The new feature is developed to support home finishing and refurbishment projects, cover school and university tuition, and facilitate the purchase of new and used cars.

Moreover, the offering scales access to credit for self-employed, mass-affluent, and under-documented customer segments often underserved by traditional banks due to non-standard income and employment structures.

The consumer financing process usually comes with long approval cycles, heavy documentation, income verification, physical inspections, and days or weeks of waiting.

Hence, the new app feature aims to eliminate these bottlenecks by providing real-time credit decisions without income proof, contact-point verification (CPV), or home and business investigations. This enables customers to secure financing when they need it and proceed with greater certainty.

Mostafa El-Sahn, Valu’s Chief Risk Officer, affirmed that the new app feature is designed to “make large-ticket consumer finance faster, simpler, and more reasonable.”

“By relying on the National ID as the only required document, independently valuing the asset being financed, and bringing predictive risk assessment, income estimation, dynamic down-payment settings, and risk-adjusted pricing into a single, real-time workflow, we can issue instant approvals that previously required extensive checks,” he said. “That improves transparency and access, while ensuring decisions remain commercially sound and supportive of long-term portfolio performance.”

In line with Valu’s strategy, the company also improved its app with Shop’IT instant checkout, a recently launched feature, allowing customers to complete their purchase end-to-end directly in the app using Valu as a payment method, without leaving the platform.

Omar Abdelhady, Chief Products and Growth Officer of Valu, commented: “Shop’IT instant checkout, the in-app help center, and Sha2labaz’s new feature reflect our commitment to simplifying financial interactions and making everyday products, transactions, and support seamless within the Valu ecosystem.”