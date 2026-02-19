Bahrain has seen a significant growth in online payments processed through the Electronic Funds Transfer System (EFTS) across all channels, including banking platforms and the BenefitPay app, said BENEFIT, Bahrain’s leading fintech and electronic financial transactions service provider.

The system encompasses Fawri, Fawri+, and Fawateer services, which together recorded 494 million transactions during 2025, representing an increase of 10.7% compared to 2024. The total value of these transactions reached BD37.5 billion ($99.5 billion), reflecting a notable growth of 12.6% compared to BD33.3 billion in 2024.

The company disclosed that a total of 466 million transactions, valued at BD10.2 billion, were executed across all electronic funds transfer services (Fawri, Fawri+ and Fawateer) through the BenefitPay app. This represents an increase of 10.6% in transaction volume and a 9.5% rise in transaction value compared to the previous year, emphasising the accelerating momentum of BENEFIT’s electronic transactions ecosystem as a key driver of the Kingdom’s FinTech sector.

BENEFIT further said the total volume of Fawri+ transactions on all channels reached 467.9 million transactions in 2025, marking an increase of 11.3% compared to 420.3 million transactions recorded in the previous year. The total value of Fawri+ transactions increased from BD8.6 billion to BD9.7 billion in 2025, reflecting a growth of 13.6%. Transactions conducted via the BenefitPay app also recorded an 11.1% increase, reaching 455.3 million transactions with a total value of BD8.7 billion.

Meanwhile, total Fawri transactions on all channels reached 14.3 million during 2025, representing an 8.3% increase compared to the previous year, with a total value approximating BD26.4 billion, reflecting an 11.8% increase compared to BD23.6 billion in 2024. Fawri transactions conducted through the BenefitPay application recorded a slight decline, with transaction volume reaching 507,600 transactions valued at nearly BD1 billion, compared to approximately 586,000 transactions valued at BD1.1 billion in 2024.

In addition, total Fawateer transactions totaled 11.8 million transactions on all channels in 2025, compared to 12.6 million transactions in 2024. Despite the slight decrease in transaction volume, the total value of Fawateer transactions recorded a significant increase of 20.4%, approximating BD1.4 billion. Fawateer transactions conducted via the BenefitPay app amounted to 10.2 million transactions, compared to 11.0 million transactions in the previous year, while transaction value increased by 22% to reach BD514.4 million, compared to BD421.6 million in 2024.

The total number of verification processes conducted through the electronic (Know Your Customer) platform approximated 1.1 million transactions in 2025, compared to 790,500 transactions in 2024, representing an increase of 37.8%.

The Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau, operated by BENEFIT, also issued 541,900 credit reports during 2025, marking an increase of 4.0% compared to the previous year, during which 521.0 thousand reports were issued.

During 2025, BENEFIT achieved several notable milestones, including the launch of the Business Account service, enabling single-owned commercial registrations merchants to register and manage their commercial bank accounts through which they can send and receive payments on the BenefitPay app. The company also introduced Hadeya (E-gift) feature within the BenefitPay app, which received the Bahrain Digital Content Award.

