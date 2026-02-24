Capital.com, a global fintech group operating in the regulated online trading sector, on Tuesday published its 2025 trading platform activity summary, reporting $3.42 trillion in client trading volume for the year.

In all, trading volumes increased 92.1 percent year-on-year, rising from $1.78 trillion in 2024 to $3.42 trillion in 2025. The number of trades executed grew 87 percent, from 120.2 million to 224.8 million.

The results reflect accelerated trading activity across key global markets, including strong and sustained engagement from clients in the MENA region, alongside continued investment in structured risk management, platform resilience and decision-support tools. This reinforces the Group’s ambition to continue establishing its platform as one that is 'Built for Better Decisions'.

Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital.com MENA, said, “The Middle East - particularly the UAE - continues to play a central role in Capital.com’s global growth story. In 2025, we saw strong and sustained engagement from clients across the region, reflecting increasing sophistication, active participation in global markets, and a growing focus on disciplined, risk aware trading.

"Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence."

The Middle East accounted for approximately 50 percent of total trading volume, underscoring strong regional engagement, while Europe ranked as the second-largest region, with volumes increasing 73 percent year-on-year.

Around 22.59 percent of global positions were opened with a stop-loss attached. Meanwhile, platform coverage expanded to more than 5,000 markets, up from over 4,500 previously.