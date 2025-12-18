MENA’s leading spend management solution Qashio opened its European headquarters (HQ) in Ireland, accelerating its global growth strategy, according to a press release.

Located in Dublin, the new office marks the company’s fifth launch in just 12 months, following new offices in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

Qashio is planning to hire more than 100 team members for the new hub, operating in sales, marketing, product, engineering, and finance.

There are more than 14,000 Irish citizens in the UAE, while the bilateral trade between the two countries is nearing €8 billion.

Armin Moradi, Founder and CEO of Qashio, commented: “As we look to the future, we are strengthening the UAE’s international ties across financial services, clean tech, and innovation. Dublin now becomes our launchpad for Europe, where we aim to build deep local partnerships, attract global talent, and develop products that serve businesses operating across borders.”

Qashio has secured several regional milestone partnerships, driven by strong market fundamentals and a UAE business travel market projected to grow 10% annually, nearly doubling to $94 billion by 2030.

Its entry into Europe will further strengthen its partner ecosystem and bring new loyalty benefits to businesses across travel, hospitality, and e-commerce.

Last October, the UAE’s leading corporate spend management platform acquired Sanad Cash to scale its business.

In May, Qashio closed a $19.80 million funding round to expand into Saudi Arabia.

