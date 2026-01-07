Gas Arabian Services Company (GAS) plans to establish a fully-owned limited liability subsidiary in the construction sector, with a share capital of SAR 1 million.

The board members approved the process on 6 January 2026, according to a bourse filing.

However, it is still subject to obtaining all necessary licenses and approvals from relevant authorities.

The new unit is expected to strengthen the listed company’s operations and accelerate its growth strategy.

On 21 June 2025, GAS inked a joint venture agreement with Italy-based BONOMI Company to develop a new limited liability company under the name BONOMI Saudi Arabia Factory LLC.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).