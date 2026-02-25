Bahrain-based Ithmaar Development Company (IDC) has announced the completion of the pontoons and floating facility works at Dilmunia Marina in co-operation with United Marine Trading (UMT) - a prominent specialist in marina design, construction, and maintenance of marinas.

IDC is the development manager of Dilmunia Island, a first island of its kind in Bahrain, that offers a Health District, spread over 165,000 sq m of land and will form the focal point of the island.

It will position Dilmunia as a health and wellbeing landmark within the Middle East providing preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative services with a wide range of alternative treatments and wellness programmes.

As part of the Dilmunia Marina development, UMT was appointed to undertake the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of modular floating pontoons extending over 580 linear meters.

The facility is designed to accommodate 68 vessels up to 13 m in length, in addition to 10 dedicated jet ski berths. The Marina has a total capacity of 118 boats comprising 68 morning boats and a dry-parking boat facility with a capacity of 50 boat parking spaces scheduled to be opened in July 2026.

UMT’s works were supervised by the appointed consultant Marine, Coastal and Civil Engineering (MCC) a Bahraini company with national and international experience in renowned marine construction and engineering projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayef Nasser Alnasser, the Managing Director of IDC, said: "The new marina represents a strategic step in elevating Bahrain’s maritime profile. This development will position Dilmunia Island as a standout marine destination by delivering a facility built to global standards, incorporating advanced marine technologies and robust safety protocols."

Alnasser said: "Establishing an advanced marina is essential to Dilmunia’s waterfront development, which combines premium living, innovation, and environmental responsibility. Our partnership with UMT and MCC reinforces our strategy to deliver exceptional services and experiences for boat owners and visitors alike through Dilmunia Marina."

Muhannad Hamad, the Chairman of UMT, said: "We were honoured to work with IDC to deliver a contemporary marina that meets the needs of modern seafarers. Our technical know-how and focus on durability will underpin a reliable, high-quality marine environment."

