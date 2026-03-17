Arab Finance: Fitch Solutions expects Egypt's construction industry to see robust growth in fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 and FY 2026/2027, the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) revealed, citing a Fitch Solutions report entitled "Egypt's Construction Outlook."

The construction sector is expected to accelerate from 4.1% in FY 2024/2025 to 5.6% in FY 2026/2027 and then to 6.6% in FY 2027/2028.

Fitch attributed the high expectations to strong infrastructure projects, particularly in the energy, utilities, and transportation sectors.

The report indicated that this activity reflects the government's continued focus on developing infrastructure networks and reinforcing its economic capabilities through investment in key sectors.

In the medium term, Egypt’s construction sector is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 6.3% between 2026 and 2035. This is backed by various economic recovery factors, such as urbanization, high interest in transportation, energy, and infrastructure networks.

The outlook for the transport infrastructure sector remains positive, supported by ongoing investments in container terminals and port expansion projects on the Mediterranean and Red Sea coasts.

Egypt continues to develop its urban transport networks and connect cities through modern railway projects, including a high-speed rail network spanning around 2,000 kilometers and connecting some 60 cities at speeds of up to 230 kilometers per hour. This enhances transport efficiency and reduces travel times between different regions.

The report highlighted that infrastructure projects in Egypt account for nearly 34.5% of the total value of construction projects, amounting to around $166.6 billion.