Egypt - Alexandria has completed 173 developmental projects under the “Decent Life” presidential initiative and processed 93.32% of building reconciliation requests, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed during a meeting on Tuesday.

Meeting with Minister of Local Development and Environment Manal Awad, Alexandria Governor Ayman Attia, and the governorate’s General Secretary Mohamed Salah, Madbouly followed up on the executive status of service and developmental projects in the coastal governorate. The prime minister affirmed his commitment to monitoring project execution rates across all governorates to improve citizen services.

Project Execution and Investment Facilitation

Governor Attia presented multiple work axes, detailing that the 173 completed “Decent Life” projects out of a planned 193 are located in the Borg El Arab centre, covering nine villages. This represents a 93.14% completion rate, with the remaining 20 projects currently being finalised.

To support investment and simplify procedures, Attia noted that Alexandria launched its first “single window” for public shop licences in April 2026. Established in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and located at its headquarters in Alexandria, the unified system aims to reduce licence issuance time for merchants and facilitate services from a single location.

The presentation also covered the executive status of the investment plan for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, detailing spending on local transport, environmental improvement, local economic development, and urban and rural development programmes, alongside the ratios of state public investments to self-resources. Attia additionally highlighted enhanced cooperation with international partners to secure additional financing for developmental projects, including capacity building through urban infrastructure development.

Urban Regulation and Land Recovery

Addressing the regularisation of building statuses, the governor reported a 93.32% completion rate in processing submitted requests. Regarding the legalisation and recovery of state lands under Law No. 144 of 2017, the completion rate reached 76% with 2,672 recovery cases. Additionally, 344 platform requests were recorded under Law No. 168 of 2025.

On spatial variables monitored from the system’s inception until the end of May 2026, Attia stated that 63,767 out of 64,008 variables were inspected, achieving a 98.60% completion rate. The governor explained that measures implemented since late 2024 to reduce new building violations and illegal spatial variables include holding neighbourhood officials accountable and conducting continuous removal campaigns.

Minister Awad underscored the government’s dedication to preserving Alexandria’s distinct coastal identity and its historical and cultural heritage, aiming to maintain the governorate as a premier cultural and tourist destination.

Concluding his presentation, Attia outlined sector-specific challenges to the prime minister, presenting explanatory maps and proposing alternative solutions developed in coordination with relevant ministries and authorities.

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