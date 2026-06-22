Jeddah Tower, the world’s tallest building-to-be, in Saudi Arabia, is expected to rise to at least 167 stories, according to a news report.

The 1,000-metre project appears to be at the most advanced stage among Saudi Arabia’s flagship megaprojects, John Peronto, managing principal at Thornton Tomasetti and project manager for the Jeddah Tower, told Newsweek.

He added that the building is on track for its projected completion date of August 2028.

Thornton Tomasetti is providing structural design services to Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture in close coordination with the project team, according to its website.

The project is now moving “much faster than it ever did,” averaging roughly one floor per week on the central core, the report said.

The tower is “pretty close” to the 104th floor, at just over 400 metres. Construction is moving at an estimated rate of about 4 metres per week, putting the project on track to reach the 500-metre mark in roughly 25 weeks, the report added.

Near the top, the design incorporates a “sky raft”— a structural transition zone that supports the shift toward the building’s spire, Peronto said.

One of the “groundbreaking” aspects of the project is the need to pump concrete to a height of one kilometre.

Advances in technology allow for pumping concrete the full height of the tower using a single system, rather than multiple staged pumps as originally anticipated, Peronto said

In January 2026, Kingdom Holding CEO Talal Almaiman said that construction of Jeddah Tower had reached the 85th floor, completing one floor every five days.

The tower, located along the Red Sea on the north side of Jeddah, will house residential, commercial, and office spaces, a luxury hotel, and the world’s highest observation deck at 630 metres.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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