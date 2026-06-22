Emaar Properties has delayed the tendering process for its long-awaited Dubai Creek Tower project by approximately three to four months, Dubai government owned Arabic language newspaper Emarat Al Youm reported on Monday.

The report quoted Emaar Properties founder Mohamed Alabbar as saying that the company decided to postpone the tender because port closures affected the cost of construction materials and overall project pricing.

"We will wait for about three or four months and then re-evaluate the pricing of Creek Tower," Alabbar said during the 11th UAE Media Forum.

The Emarat Al Youm report didn’t contain details on revised project cost, timeline or updated height of the redesigned tower.

A January 2026 Zawya Projects report said the Emaar Properties was set to launch the main tender for the redesigned Dubai Creek Tower in three months.

The landmark observation tower, designed by Spanish-Swiss architect Santiago Calatrava, was planned as the centrepiece of the 180 billion UAE dirhams ($49 billion) Dubai Creek Harbour development. Unveiled in April 2016 with an estimated construction cost of $1 billion, the structure was originally planned to stand a "notch" taller than the 828-metre Burj Khalifa.

Separately, in December 2025, Emaar Properties had announced Dubai Square, a futuristic 2.6-million square metre (sqm) retail, hospitality and commercial destination set as the anchor of the 11 million sqm Dubai Creek Harbour master plan.

At the time, the developer said construction of Dubai Square had commenced and was expected to be completed within three years.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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