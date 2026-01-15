The tender for the Dubai Creek Tower, the centerpiece of Dubai Creek Harbour master development, will be issued in the next three months, according to Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.

The tower's design has undergone several revisions, local newspapers reported, quoting Alabbar's speech at the Dubai International Project Management Forum.

Although no details were given on the new design, he described the new concept as "beautiful".

The tower was launched in 2016 and was said to be "a notch higher" than the 828-metre Burj Khalifa. Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava Valls was the mastermind behind the AED3.65 billion tower's design.

Work on the tower began in July 2016 but was later put on hold.

The tower was planned to feature several observation decks offering 360-degree views of Dubai Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Calatrava International said in a 2018 statement.

The lily flower and traditional minarets inspired the design, it added.

In March, S&P Global Ratings expected Dubai-listed Emaar to incur capital spending exceeding 14 billion UAE dirhams ($3.81 billion) on the Creek Tower and Creek Mall developments.

