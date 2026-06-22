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Kuwait's Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) is reviewing the consultancy tender for the proposed headquarters complex of the Ministry of Higher Education, local Arabic-language newspaper Alanba reported on Sunday.
The project forms part of the Ministry of Public Works' procurement, contracting and services plan for fiscal year 2025-2026.
The tender covers design and engineering consultancy services for a permanent headquarters complex in the Ardiya area that will accommodate the Ministry of Higher Education functions and departments. The scope also includes the design of a multi-storey parking structure to serve ministry employees and visitors.
According to the report, the consultancy contract will have a duration of 24 months. The tender will be awarded to the bidder that meets the technical requirements and submits the lowest-priced offer.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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