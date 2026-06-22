MUSCAT - The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) has highlighted major tourism and energy developments with a combined value of approximately $1.39 billion, reflecting the scale of projects planned and under development in the fast-growing economic hub.

Among the projects showcased is a tourism development valued at $480 million under a cooperation memorandum involving Ruby Prime Investment and Development. The project will be developed on a 200,000-square-metre site and is planned to include hotels, hotel apartments, a specialised academy and a commercial mall.

The development is intended to strengthen Duqm's tourism and hospitality infrastructure as the city continues to expand its industrial, logistics and commercial activities. Additional accommodation and retail facilities are expected to support rising demand from business travellers, investors and visitors to the region.

SEZAD has identified tourism as one of the key sectors supporting economic diversification in Duqm, alongside logistics, manufacturing, energy and fisheries. The planned hospitality project would add to the growing portfolio of tourism-related investments being pursued within the zone.

The economic zone also highlighted a major power project being developed to support future industrial and urban growth in Duqm.

The project involves the design, construction and operation of a power plant with an electricity generation capacity of 890 megawatts. The facility carries an investment value of $910 million and will be developed on a site covering 210,000 square metres.

The project is being undertaken by Al Sahil Power in partnership with a consortium comprising Korea Western Power, Nebras Power, Union Water and Electricity, and Bahwan Infrastructure Services.

The planned power station is expected to play an important role in meeting rising electricity demand from industrial projects, residential developments and commercial activities across Duqm and neighbouring areas. Reliable power infrastructure has been identified as a critical requirement for supporting large-scale investments in manufacturing, petrochemicals, minerals processing and logistics.

Duqm has emerged as one of the Sultanate of Oman's most significant economic development zones, benefiting from its strategic location on the Arabian Sea outside the Strait of Hormuz. The zone hosts a deep-water port, dry dock, industrial areas and a growing range of manufacturing and energy projects.

In recent years, Duqm has attracted investments across sectors including renewable energy, green hydrogen, mining, metals, logistics and tourism, reinforcing its role in the Sultanate of Oman's long-term economic diversification strategy.

The projects highlighted by SEZAD illustrate the breadth of developments planned for Duqm as authorities continue efforts to transform the zone into an integrated industrial, commercial and tourism destination capable of attracting regional and international investment.

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