Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding announced on Sunday that its subsidiary, Hassan Allam Construction Saudi, in joint venture with UCC Saudi, the local subsidiary of Qatar’s UCC Holding has secured the contract for the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Residences & Mixed-Use Super Block project from Diriyah Company.

The project forms part of the Boulevard district within the Diriyah development in Riyadh, the company said in a social media post.

The mixed-use scheme will comprise approximately 241,000 square metres (sqm) of built-up area and include a 200-key Waldorf Astoria hotel, 47 branded residences, commercial and office buildings, an integrated super basement and associated public realm infrastructure.

Contract value and project timelines weren't disclosed.

In April 2026, a joint venture of Hassan Allam Holding and AlBawani Holding was awarded a 1.84 billion Saudi riyals ($490 million) contract to construct The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMoCA).

Diriyah is being developed as a cultural, tourism and lifestyle destination centred around the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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