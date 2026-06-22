UAE-based ZāZEN Properties has announced that it has officially begun the handover phase of its community-focused project, ZāZEN Ivy, located within the Al Furjan community development in Dubai. Rising six storeys, ZāZEN Ivy is the company’s second LEED-certified development.

The handover marks another important achievement for ZāZEN Properties as the company continues to expand its portfolio of sustainable and community-focused developments across Dubai, said the company in a statement.

Designed around wellness, functionality, and long-term livability, ZāZEN Ivy reflects the developer’s continued focus on creating liveable, high-quality homes designed for long-term residents, end-users, and investors in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential communities, it stated.

The development features spacious and Vastu-compliant residences, high-quality finishes, abundant natural light, and integrated green spaces, while also offering residents strong connectivity to key destinations across Dubai through its proximity to Gardens Metro Station, Sheikh Zayed Road, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Announcing the handover, Co-Founder and CEO Madhav Dhar said: "For us, handovers are a crucial phase of any project because that is when a development truly becomes a home and a community begins to take shape. At a time when buyers are placing even greater value on certainty and delivery, meeting key milestones and handing over homes remain among the most important ways we can build trust and create lasting value."

"And given the regional conflict over the last 3 months, it has been a challenge, but it has caused us to learn and find ways to keep our promise to our owner community," he stated.

Continuing to contribute to Dubai’s long-term growth story as a homegrown Dubai developer, we strongly believe in the city’s future, and projects like ZāZEN Ivy reflect our long-term commitment to building communities designed to grow alongside it.

Rising six storeys, ZāZEN Ivy is the company’s second LEED-certified development and builds on the success of previous projects, including ZāZEN One and ZāZEN Gardens. The project reflects the developer’s long-term approach towards creating environmentally conscious communities that balance quality, accessibility, and modern urban living, it added.

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