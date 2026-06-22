Muscat: Oman’s development expenditure reached RO 1.577 billion in 2025, exceeding the approved budget allocation by RO 437 million, as the government increased funding to accelerate the implementation of approved projects across various sectors.

According to the State Final Account for Fiscal Year 2025, the additional allocations were directed to government entities and governorates to support faster delivery of development projects and bridge the gap between planned budgets and actual implementation.

Infrastructure projects accounted for the largest share of development spending at RO 682 million, representing 43 per cent of total expenditure. The allocation covered key sectors including roads, airports, ports, water networks, urban development and government facilities.

Social infrastructure received RO 630 million, making up 40 per cent of total development spending. The sector included projects related to education, healthcare, digital systems and cultural facilities.

Together, infrastructure and social infrastructure projects accounted for 83 per cent of total development expenditure, reflecting the government’s focus on strengthening essential services and long-term economic foundations.

The remaining development spending was allocated to service-producing sectors, including housing, electricity, water, commerce and tourism, which received RO 194 million, while goods-producing sectors such as energy, minerals, agriculture and fisheries received RO 71 million.

The increase in development spending comes as Oman continues efforts to enhance economic growth, improve public services and advance infrastructure projects in line with national development priorities.

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