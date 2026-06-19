AMIS GPD Development, one of Dubai's fastest-growing real estate developers, has broken ground on its sixth project in less than two years, with the commencement of construction on Fleurs de Jardin, its landmark branded villa community created in partnership with high jewellery, high watchmaking brand, Jacob & Co. in Meydan District 11.

The milestone further strengthens the company's rapidly expanding portfolio, which now exceeds AED2 billion ($544.4 million) in current development value across more than 340 units, while reinforcing confidence in the UAE's resilient real estate sector and long-term economic vision.

Backed by a fully funded, debt-free business model and supported by institutional capital from Asia, AMIS Development has established itself as a developer-first organisation focused on execution, quality and timely delivery, the company said.

The ground-breaking of Fleurs de Jardin marks another significant step in the company's growth journey as it advances towards a projected AED5 billion development pipeline by the end of 2026. This rapid expansion is laying the foundations for a future public listing within the next three to four years targeting a $10 billion valuation, it said.

Despite being among the last developers to acquire land within Meydan District 11, AMIS is now on track to become one of the first to complete and handover a community within the district when it delivers Woodland Residences next year, the developer said.

This project with premium finishes and quality including surfaces made by Automobili Lamborghini, gives a first-hand look at the quality, scale and design approach AMIS is bringing to this location. This project truly reflects the company's execution-led approach and commitment to delivering value for investors and homeowners alike.

The Fleurs de Jardin Villa Community is an exclusive residential offering by AMIS GPD Development, named after one of the most delicate and elaborate Jacob & Co. timepiece collections. It comprises ultra-luxury villas and mansions designed to offer residents the highest levels of privacy, craftsmanship and luxury living. The community features five-bedroom villas and six-bedroom grand mansions, each designed to reflect Jacob & Co.’s one-of-a-kind aesthetic, refined detailing and distinctive approach to luxury.

Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS GPD Development, said: "The ground-breaking of Fleurs de Jardin is much bigger than the start of construction on a single project. It reflects the strength of the UAE's real estate market and the confidence that investors continue to place in the country's long-term vision. In less than two years, we have grown our portfolio to more than AED2 billion in development value across six projects while maintaining a fully funded, debt-free position. This disciplined approach has enabled us to move quickly, build before selling and deliver with confidence.

“Fleurs de Jardin represents the next chapter in our growth story and reinforces our commitment to creating exceptional communities that contribute to Dubai's evolution as a global destination for investment and luxury living. As we continue to scale towards a AED5 billion pipeline, our focus remains unchanged: execution, quality and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

Jacob Arabo, Founder and Chairman of Jacob & Co., added: “The ground-breaking of Fleurs de Jardin reflects the strength of our partnership with AMIS GPD Development and our shared vision for creating truly exceptional residential experiences. We are excited to see this unique project move from concept to reality and look forward to once again bringing Jacob & Co.’s craftsmanship, exclusivity and creativity into luxury real estate.”

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