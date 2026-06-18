London Stock Exchange-listed Dar Global announced on Thursday that it has awarded a 338 million Saudi riyal ($90 million) infrastructure contract for its Rayana luxury project located within the Diriyah master plan in Riyadh.

The design-build was awarded to Compass and Bin Omairah Company for Contracting.

The scope covers the delivery of the primary infrastructure works including earthworks, roads, utility networks and access infrastructure across the development.

Located in the Wadi Safar district of Diriyah, Rayana has been designed as a low-density residential enclave and includes Rayana Mansions and Trump Mansions with built-up areas ranging from approximately 1,900 square metres (sqm) to 7,000 sqm.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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